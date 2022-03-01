Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Down to $20.67

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $18.92. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 4,832 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.