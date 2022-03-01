Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Down to $20.67

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $18.92. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 4,832 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

