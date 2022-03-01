Cooper Companies (COO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.600-$14.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $13.60-$14.00 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COO opened at $409.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.05 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,870,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

