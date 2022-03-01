CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 364.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORR stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.90%.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.