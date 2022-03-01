Cormark Comments on Altus Group Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altus Group in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.85.

AIF stock opened at C$49.12 on Monday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$47.39 and a one year high of C$72.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 88.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Also, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at C$481,641.71. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.30%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

