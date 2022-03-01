Cormark Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

NYSE HBM opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

