Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,949,000 after buying an additional 361,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,773,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after buying an additional 204,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,641,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

