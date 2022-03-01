Corsicana & Co. Buys 10,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 557,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 353,061 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 11,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

