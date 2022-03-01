Corsicana & Co. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corsicana & Co. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 68,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.22. 10,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,052. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.25. The company has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

