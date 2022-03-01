Corsicana & Co. Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corsicana & Co. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,856,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

