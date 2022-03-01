Corsicana & Co. Has $84,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Corsicana & Co. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.92. 196,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,952,423. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.
In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
COP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
