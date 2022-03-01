Corsicana & Co. Has $84,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Corsicana & Co. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.92. 196,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,952,423. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.