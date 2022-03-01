Corsicana & Co. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700,800 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.