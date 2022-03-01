COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 2,583.3% in February

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 2,583.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

