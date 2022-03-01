CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.71 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

CSGP opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

