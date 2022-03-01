Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Position Increased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

