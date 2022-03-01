Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $28.60 Average PT from Analysts

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

