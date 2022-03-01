CRA International (CRAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRAI opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. CRA International has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $659.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CRA International by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

