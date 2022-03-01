CRA International (CRAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.70. CRA International has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Get CRA International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CRA International by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRA International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.