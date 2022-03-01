Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOL. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 3,554.0% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 189.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 315.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15.

