Credit Suisse AG Has $378,000 Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apria were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Apria by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000.

Get Apria alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on APR. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

In related news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $52,463.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $154,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 416,878 shares of company stock valued at $12,720,575 in the last three months.

Shares of APR stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

Apria Profile (Get Rating)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.