Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Veritone were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VERI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Veritone by 161.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veritone by 393.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 155,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veritone by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 143,509 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veritone by 175.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 93,833 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $589.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.01.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

