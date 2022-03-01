Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $577.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

MBWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.