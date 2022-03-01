Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($84.83) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.91 ($74.05).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

