Credit Suisse Group Increases AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target to $40.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $8.71 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

