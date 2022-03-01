Credit Suisse Group Trims Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price to $64.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.28.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE BBWI opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.