Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 10%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 8,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 641,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

