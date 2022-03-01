Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

CCAP stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,864,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.