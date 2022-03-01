Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

CCAP stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,864,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.