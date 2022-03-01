Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 300 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

UPST stock opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.01. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.49. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,372 shares of company stock valued at $106,808,329. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

