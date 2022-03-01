CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $220,495,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,124,000 after acquiring an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.22. 114,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of -218.46, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.23.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,243 shares of company stock worth $26,600,608. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

