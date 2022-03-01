Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

