Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of CYRX opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.