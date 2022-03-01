CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $37.78 on Friday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CS Disco by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,266,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

