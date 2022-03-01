CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Cut to $44.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.23.

LAW stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

