CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

