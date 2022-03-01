CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,954,802 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after purchasing an additional 718,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,155,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,204,000 after purchasing an additional 798,279 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

