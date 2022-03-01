Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after buying an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,468,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Littelfuse by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Littelfuse by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after buying an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $258.21 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,300. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

