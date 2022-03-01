Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) by 973.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YALA. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Yalla Group by 51.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.90. Yalla Group Limited has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.