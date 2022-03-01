Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 22,497 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,497 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 432,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Playtika by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Playtika by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

