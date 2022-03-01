Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 55,012 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,012 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE MGY opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

