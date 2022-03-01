Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 82 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.02 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.