Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 15,828 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after acquiring an additional 869,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.49. 476,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,711,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

