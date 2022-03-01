Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. 434,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.