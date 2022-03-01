Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $13.12 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 680,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,360. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

