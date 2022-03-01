Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE:CW opened at $147.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.30. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,198. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.