Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. Cytek BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 900,047 shares of company stock worth $12,606,235 and have sold 60,000 shares worth $859,000.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.