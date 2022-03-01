Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.85.
Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.87.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
