Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.60 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($1.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.
Daqo New Energy stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.82. 28,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,430. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
