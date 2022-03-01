Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.60 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($1.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Daqo New Energy stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.82. 28,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,430. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after purchasing an additional 954,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 397,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 423,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 128,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.