Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,050,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,816,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SAH opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

Sonic Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.