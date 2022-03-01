Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 200.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 579,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,566,000 after purchasing an additional 168,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 205.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,777,000 after buying an additional 2,355,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,692,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIM. Barclays raised their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.
Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
