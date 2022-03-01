Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $133.99 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00004248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

