DBS Vickers Lowers CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to Hold

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CLPHY stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. CLP has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.
CLP Company Profile (Get Rating)
