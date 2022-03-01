DBS Vickers Lowers CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to Hold

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLPHY stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. CLP has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

CLP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

